Putin Vows To Equip Russian Army With Modern Weapons As Ukraine Situation Turns 'Extremely Difficult'

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to supply modern equipment and weapons as the situation in four Ukrainian regions turns ‘extremely difficult.’

What Happened: In a video address on Security Agency Worker's Day, Putin said his army in four areas – Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – which Russia annexed in September is "faced with difficult tasks now."

"On our part, we will continue to supply the new units with modern equipment and weapons, as well as experienced personnel," he said.

See Also: Putin ‘Surprised’ At Russian Military’s Struggles In Ukraine, Says US Intel Chief: It’s Not Clear ‘That He Has A Full Picture’

However, the Russian leader played down his unprecedented atrocities in Kyiv and said it was for the people that they needed to fight for.

"The people who live there, Russian citizens are counting on you and your protection. And your duty is to do everything in your power to ensure their safety and respect for their rights and freedoms."

The comments came after Kyiv sought more weapons from the West after Russia with Iranian-made kamikaze drones hit energy targets on Monday. “Weapons, shells, new defense capabilities…everything that will give us the ability to speed up the end to this war,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin on Monday also dismissed the suggestion that Putin wanted to push Belarus into a more active role in the Ukraine war, as he met his longtime war ally Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko. The Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said such reports were “groundless” and “stupid.”

