Ukraine Finds Mass Grave With 440 Bodies In Town Just Recaptured From Putin's Forces: 'Russia Leaves Death Everywhere'

Ukraine said it discovered a mass grave containing 440 bodies in the northeastern town of Izium, days after recapturing it from Vladimir Putin’s forces.

What Happened: “Mass graves are being discovered in Izyum ... The current largest burial sights has 440 unmarked graves,” the Ukrainian defense ministry tweeted.

Mass graves are being discovered in Izyum after liberation from the russcists. The current largest burial sights has 440 unmarked graves.@ZelenskyyUa : "The necessary procedural actions have already begun there. More information - clear, verified - should be available tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/IipipvFJpb — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 15, 2022

This came after Ukraine’s military’s counteroffensive forced thousands of Russian forces to retreat from the captured region last week. The forces left behind large amounts of ammunition and equipment that it was using in their war against Ukraine.

"Some died because of artillery fire ... some died because of air strikes," Serhiy Bolvinov, the chief police investigator for the Kharkiv region, told Sky News.

Meanwhile, Russia has repeatedly denied that it targets civilians in its war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video address late on Thursday, said, "We want the world to know what is really happening and what the Russian occupation has led to. Bucha, Mariupol, now, unfortunately, Izyum... Russia leaves death everywhere. And it must be held accountable for that. The world must hold Russia to real account for this war."

