Zelenskyy Aide Slams Henry Kissinger's Advice To Negotiate With Putin, Says It's 'Recipe' To 'Appease The Aggressor'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy‘s aide slammed veteran U.S. diplomat Henry Kissinger for his call to negotiate a deal with Vladimir Putin amid his unprecedented war in Ukraine.

What Happened: "Mr. Kissinger still has not understood anything … neither the nature of this war, nor its impact on the world order," Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelenskyy, said on Telegram.

"The prescription that the ex-Secretary of State calls for, but is afraid to say out loud, is simple: appease the aggressor by sacrificing parts of Ukraine with guarantees of non-aggression against the other states of Eastern Europe," Podolyak added.

Comments from Podolyak were prompted after Kissinger said the time had come to negotiate peace with Russia in order to reduce the risk of a devastating world war.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Kissinger made the proposal in an opinion piece published in Spectator magazine, where he said, "I have repeatedly expressed my support for the allied military effort to thwart Russia's aggression in Ukraine."

"But the time is approaching to build on the strategic changes which have already been accomplished and to integrate them into a new structure towards achieving peace through negotiation," he wrote.

"The preferred outcome for some is a Russia rendered impotent by the war. I disagree."

Kissinger, who has met Putin multiple times, had previously, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, proposed that Kyiv should let Moscow keep Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.

