Kratos Bags ~$13M Electronic Warfare System Contract

- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc KTOS has recently received an approximate $13 million potential value, Single Award Contract.
- The company did not disclose additional information related to this contract award, citing competitive, security-related, and other considerations.
- The award is for electronic warfare related system products and solutions.
- The contract is expected to be incrementally funded over relative periods of performance.
- Kratos provides hardware, products, systems and solutions for hypersonics, ballistic missile defense, space and satellite communication, engine and propulsion, unmanned aerial drone, cyber warfare and other areas.
- Price Action: KTOS shares are trading higher by 0.49% at $9.26 on the last check Monday.
