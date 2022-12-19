ñol

Kratos Bags ~$13M Electronic Warfare System Contract

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 19, 2022 12:26 PM | 1 min read
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc KTOS has recently received an approximate $13 million potential value, Single Award Contract.
  • The company did not disclose additional information related to this contract award, citing competitive, security-related, and other considerations.
  • The award is for electronic warfare related system products and solutions.
  • The contract is expected to be incrementally funded over relative periods of performance. 
  • Kratos provides hardware, products, systems and solutions for hypersonics, ballistic missile defense, space and satellite communication, engine and propulsion, unmanned aerial drone, cyber warfare and other areas.
  • Price Action: KTOS shares are trading higher by 0.49% at $9.26 on the last check Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

