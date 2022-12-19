Kratos Bags ~$13M Electronic Warfare System Contract

by

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc KTOS has recently received an approximate $13 million potential value, Single Award Contract.

has recently received an approximate $13 million potential value, Single Award Contract. The company did not disclose additional information related to this contract award, citing competitive, security-related, and other considerations.

The award is for electronic warfare related system products and solutions.

The contract is expected to be incrementally funded over relative periods of performance.

Kratos provides hardware, products, systems and solutions for hypersonics, ballistic missile defense, space and satellite communication, engine and propulsion, unmanned aerial drone, cyber warfare and other areas.

Price Action: KTOS shares are trading higher by 0.49% at $9.26 on the last check Monday.

