Toyota Partners With Oncor To Accelerate EV Charging Ecosystem

Toyota Motor Corp's TM Toyota Motor North America will collaborate with a Texas-based electric transmission and distribution company, Oncor Electric Delivery, on a pilot project around vehicle-to-grid (V2G).

The effort will be led by Toyota's Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions (EVCS) team.

The collaboration marks the first with a public utility for Toyota in the U.S. around Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

The research aims to allow Toyota and Oncor to be better prepared to support the broader EV charging ecosystem in the U.S.

The two companies have agreed to a research project that will use Oncor's research and testing microgrid at its System Operating Services Facility (SOSF) in south Dallas.

Price Action: TM shares are trading lower by 1.66% at $142.24 on the last check Thursday.

