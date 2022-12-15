ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Toyota Partners With Oncor To Accelerate EV Charging Ecosystem

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 15, 2022 10:16 AM | 1 min read
Toyota Partners With Oncor To Accelerate EV Charging Ecosystem
  • Toyota Motor Corp's TM Toyota Motor North America will collaborate with a Texas-based electric transmission and distribution company, Oncor Electric Delivery, on a pilot project around vehicle-to-grid (V2G).
  • V2G is a technology that allows vehicles to flow energy from their battery back onto the electric grid.
  • The effort will be led by Toyota's Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions (EVCS) team.
  • The collaboration marks the first with a public utility for Toyota in the U.S. around Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).
  • Also Read: Toyota Offers To Cut Prius Cost For Customers Opting Software Updates
  • The research aims to allow Toyota and Oncor to be better prepared to support the broader EV charging ecosystem in the U.S. 
  • The two companies have agreed to a research project that will use Oncor's research and testing microgrid at its System Operating Services Facility (SOSF) in south Dallas.
  • Price Action: TM shares are trading lower by 1.66% at $142.24 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContractsGeneral