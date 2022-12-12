Tesla, Apple, Rivian, Horizon, Paypal: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Monday after last week’s subdued performance. Investors are bracing for the release of the consumer price inflation data on Tuesday followed by the crucial Federal Reserve meeting outcome on Wednesday. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 6.27% lower on Monday. Reports indicated the Elon Musk-led company's approval rating has slipped into negative territory. According to a Wall Street Journal report citing a YouGov survey, Tesla's approval rating has dropped to a net negative score of 1.4%, marking the first time Tesla has received a net negative score since YouGov began tracking the EV company in 2016.

2. Apple Inc AAPL: Shares of Apple gained 1.64% on Monday. The top adviser to the French data protection authority's sanction body recommended on Monday that the iPhone maker should face a €6 million ($6.3 million) fine for breach of privacy rules, reported Reuters. Although CNIL's sanction body can ignore the recommendations, these usually carry a lot of weight regarding the watchdog's final decision, the report said.

3. Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN: Shares of Rivian lost 6.16% during Monday’s session. Rivian announced it will pause plans to produce its electric commercial vans in Europe and as a result, the company will no longer pursue its memorandum of understanding with Mercedes-Benz, which was signed in September.

4. Horizon Therapeutics PLC HZNP: Shares of Horizon closed 15.49% higher on Monday. Amgen, Inc. AMGN has agreed to buy Horizon Therapeutics at an enterprise value of approximately $28.3 billion, marking the largest healthcare merger of the year.

5. PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL: Shares of PayPal closed 0.31% higher on Monday. A pair of analysts adjusted price targets on the stock Monday while a Congress member also recently sold PayPal shares. The office of Senator Ron Wyden reported a sale of PayPal stock valued between $100,000 and $250,000 on Dec. 11.

