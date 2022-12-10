Sports Journalist Grant Wahl Dies At World Cup In Qatar, Brother Says He 'Received Death Threats'

Sports journalist Grant Wahl died in Qatar on Friday after collapsing while covering the 2022 World Cup. He was a long-time writer for Sports Illustrated and went on to work for CBS Sports and wrote a column on Substack.

Wahl, 48, was at the quarterfinal match between Argentina and Netherlands in Lusail, north of Doha, when he collapsed, reports Reuters.

The U.S. Soccer Federation confirmed his death in a statement on Twitter.

According to Wahl’s agent Tim Scanlan, Wahl had “appeared to suffer some acute distress in the start of extra time” of the match.

Wahl received initial treatment at the press box and was taken to the local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“We are in touch with the U.S. Embassy and relevant local authorities to ensure the process of repatriating the body is in accordance with the family’s wishes,” the SC spokesperson said.

“The entire U.S. Soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl,” the federation said. “Here in the United States, Grant’s passion for soccer and commitment to elevating its profile across our sporting landscape played a major role in helping to drive interest in and respect for our beautiful game.”

Meanwhile, Wahl’s brother Eric Wahl said in a video post on his Instagram that foul play from the Qatari government may have been involved in his brother’s death.

“My name is Eric Wahl. I live in Seattle, Washington. I am Grant Wahl’s brother. I’m gay. I’m the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup. My brother was healthy. He told me he received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed. And I beg for any help,” he said in the private Instagram post, according to the New York Post.

Wahl was a vocal critic of the Qatari government on many issues. Recently in an article on Substack he wrote about the Qatari government and said, “They don’t care. Qatari World Cup organizers don’t hide their apathy over migrant worker deaths, including the most recent one.”

On Monday, Wahl posted on Substack that he had visited a hospital in Qatar.

“I didn’t have Covid (I regularly test here), but I went into the medical clinic at the main media center today, and they said I probably have bronchitis,” he wrote.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the department had been in close communication with Wahl’s family.

“We are engaged with senior Qatari officials to see to it that his family’s wishes are fulfilled as expeditiously as possible,” said Price.

Last month, Wahl was detained by security staff in Qatar after he wore a rainbow shirt to the U.S. World Cup opener against Wales. He reportedly wore the shirt at the stadium to show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

Photo: WBUR Boston's NPR News on flickr