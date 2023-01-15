'Small World,' Elon Musk Reacts To Fauci Disclosing Daughter Worked At Twitter During Pandemic

Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to a post on the platform in December regarding the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci’s, daughter working at the platform.

What Happened: Replying to a tweet from conservative activist and radio talk show host Charles Kirk, who shared a report of Fauci’s daughter working at Twitter during the pandemic, Musk said, “Small world …”

The report cited by Kirk was based on Fauci’s deposition on Nov. 23 in a social media censorship lawsuit brought forward by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry earlier in 2022.

Fauci was asked during the deposition if he knows anyone who works for a social media platform. He answered that he had been in communication with Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Fauci when asked if he knew anyone else who works for a social media platform other than Zuckerberg, said, “Well, a person who used to work as a software engineer for Twitter was my daughter.”

Why It Matters: The two state officials allege in the lawsuit that President Joe Biden and key officials in his administration “colluded with and/or coerced social media companies to suppress disfavored speakers, viewpoints, and content on social media platforms by labeling the content 'dis-information,’ 'misinformation,' and 'mal-information.'"

Musk-owned Twitter said it will no longer label or remove posts that contain misinformation regarding COVID-19.

Fauci clarified that his daughter had no interest in the origins of the virus that causes COVID-19 and that she stopped working for Twitter over a year ago.

Fauci, the face of the U.S. COVID-19 response, announced he was stepping down from all his current posts.

This story was originally published on Dec. 7, 2022.

