Elon Musk 'Not A Serious Person,' Twitter Co-Founder Says: 'Does Things For Sport'

Twitter co-founder Biz Stone took a swipe at Elon Musk saying, “U.S. politics is not much of Twitter.”

What Happened: On Sunday, Stone took to Twitter and said that Musk is doing things "for sport" that can seriously affect people's lives.

Stone's tweet comes days after Musk released internal communications showing Twitter censored a story about Hunter Biden's laptop ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Why It's Important: Since Musk acquired Twitter, he has been accused of causing hate speech to increase significantly by the likes of Oreo cookie maker Mondelez International Inc.

Musk later shared a post saying "hate speech impressions" on Twitter were down on Twitter — a statement that not everyone could digest.

The Twitter chief's plans to relaunch Twitter Blue have also been halted by fake accounts, impersonation and misinformation sprees that victimized everyone, including himself.

Last week, Musk suspended rap star "Ye," formerly known as Kanye West, from Twitter for inciting violence. Twitter is also preparing to resurrect 62,000 suspended accounts as part of Musk's "general amnesty."

