Twitter Files Revealed: Musk Reacts To Exposure Of Company's Response To Hunter Biden Story

To restore public trust in Twitter, CEO Elon Musk hinted last month that he would release internal communications showing how Twitter censored a story about Hunter Biden's laptop just ahead of the 2020 presidential election and how it all went down.

On Friday, in a Twitter post, Musk announced that he would reveal all the details about the suppression of the Hunter Biden story. He followed up by posting a series of Twitter threads from journalist Matt Taibbi.

In a lengthy tweet thread, Taibbi said he received "thousands of internal documents" from sources at Twitter and detailed what transpired behind the scenes at the company during the incident.

In his tweets, Taibbi included screenshots of emails of requests from unidentified people in President Joe Biden's administration, asking contacts at Twitter to take action against specific tweets.

"Some of the first tools for controlling speech were designed to combat the likes of spam and financial fraudsters. Over time, Twitter staff and executives began to find more and more uses for these tools. Outsiders began petitioning the company to manipulate speech as well: first a little, then more often, then constantly," Taibbi wrote.

In one of his Twitter threads, Taibbi shared a screenshot of an October 2020 exchange featuring links to tweets Biden's team allegedly wanted to be taken down.

In another tweet, Taibbi said, "there's no evidence - that I've seen" of the federal government's "involvement" in disseminating the Hunter Biden laptop story, adding that Twitter's decision to remove material related to the story "was made at the highest levels of the company, but without the knowledge of CEO Jack Dorsey, with former head of legal, policy and trust Vijaya Gadde playing a key role."

In response to one of the leaked emails, Musk asked, "If this isn't a violation of the Constitution's First Amendment, what is?"

After Taibbi's post on Friday, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted, "In 32 days, the new House Republican majority will get answers for the American people and the accountability they deserve."

In October 2020, both Twitter and Meta Platforms Inc's META Facebook faced challenges over restricting stories connected to Hunter Biden.

The story involving Hunter's laptop was originally published by the New York Post on Oct. 14, 2020, and was based on materials obtained from a laptop left at a Delaware repair shop. The report claimed that Hunter introduced then-Vice President Biden to a Ukrainian businessman.

Read Next: Musk Says Twitter Ban On Trump Was' Grave Mistake,' Reveals Preferred 2024 Presidential Candidate

Photo: Courtesy of shutterstock.com and Dunk on flickr.