Mark Zuckerberg On Elon Musk's Approach To Twitter Content Moderation: 'It's Going To Be Very Interesting...'

Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s approach to content moderation on Twitter at DealBook Summit in November 2022.

What Happened: Zuckerberg said, “it’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out in terms of the approaches he’s taking,” reported CNBC. “I would guess that not everything is going to work, but I think some things might work."

The Meta CEO said that Musk’s content moderation decisions could be affronted. He said, “People have a vehicle that they can appeal to outside of us.”

See Also: Best Tech Stocks Under $5 Right Now

Why It Matters: Zuckerberg compared Meta’s content moderation approach to the one taken by Musk at the summit.

“I tend to think that I don’t want one person or one company making those decisions, which is why we pioneered this oversight board for our content decisions,” according to CNBC.

Recently, “Shark Tank” fame entrepreneur Mark Cuban called Musk the “judge and jury” of Twitter and demanded a “Bill of Rights” from the social media platform.

Musk, a self-described “free speech absolutist,” has announced a general amnesty to suspended Twitter accounts.

However, his approach has also led multiple advertisers like Apple, General Motors, and Gilead Sciences to suspend advertising on the platform.

This story was originally published on Dec. 1, 2022.

Read Next: Elon Musk's Twitter Under White House Scanner: 'We're All Keeping A Close Eye On This'