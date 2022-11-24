Elon Musk Declares 'General Amnesty' To Suspended Twitter Accounts After Poll: 'People Have Spoken'

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that a "general amnesty" for suspended accounts is to begin next week.

What Happened: Musk made the announcement after carrying out a poll on his Twitter account.

Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

The poll attracted 3.16 million votes with 72.4% in favor of a general amnesty and 27.6% against it.

The amnesty is for those suspended accounts which have "not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam," according to Musk.

The billionaire owner of Twitter said, "The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei."

Why It Matters: “Vox Populi, Vox Dei” is a Latin phrase that means "the voice of the people is the voice of God. Musk used the same line and a poll to lift suspension from the account of former President Donald Trump.

Musk's ownership of Twitter has led to consternation among some advertisers who have halted promotions on the platform.

