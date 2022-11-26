Here's What Elon Musk Plans To Do If Twitter Is Removed From Apple, Google Stores

After Twitter CEO Elon Musk floated the idea of providing general amnesty to suspended accounts on Twitter, he is now saying that he would make an alternative phone if Apple Inc AAPL and Alphabet Inc's GOOGL Google decide to remove the social media platform from the App store and Google Play.

In response to Liz Wheeler's tweets asking whether Musk would make his smartphone if Apple and Google boot Twitter, Musk said that he would make an alternative phone.

I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

Following Musk's response, Wheeler started a poll asking people if they would use a "tELONphone."

At the time of writing, the poll gathered 51.7% of people saying yes and 48.3% saying no.

Would you switch to a tELONphone? Vote yes or no with your best pun for a name below. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) November 25, 2022

Musk's tweet garnered quick attention on the social media platform.

One Twitter user asked if Musk could make phones affordable.

I’m just wondering what is taking you so long when this is something that’s been sitting idle in your mind for years. May wanna make it affordable! Trade in iPhone & Android. BlackBerry SUCKS! — LadyLimeShell (@shell_lime) November 26, 2022

One follower said the Tesla phone is already in development.

This is staged. Tesla phone is already in development! — CryptoEarl volume 19 (@CryptoEarlOG) November 26, 2022

Another user said Musk is ready to address any upcoming challenges facing Twitter.

Do you actually think a man that spent 44 billion didnt know what he was buying and has a plan As far as engineers gone anyone can be replaced If i would guess he will go public in a year — David Johnson (@davidbreeze56) November 26, 2022

Musk's comments come after Apple Senior Vice President Phil Schiller recently deleted his Twitter account. Schiller was on Twitter for 14 years.

The former head of trust and safety at Twitter, Yoel Roth, said in a New York Times op-ed that Twitter risks being expelled from Apple and Google's app stores for not adhering to its guidelines.

Also Read: Elon Musk Jokes That AOC's Twitter Glitch Was 'Naked Abuse Of Power': She Claims To Have Gotten Under 'Little Billionaire's Skin'

"Failure to adhere to Apple's and Google's guidelines would be catastrophic, risking Twitter's expulsion from their app stores and making it more difficult for billions of potential users to get Twitter's services. In addition, this gives Apple and Google enormous power to shape Twitter's decisions," Roth said.

He also said that as he left Twitter, the calls from the app review teams had already begun.