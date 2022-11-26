ñol

Here's What Elon Musk Plans To Do If Twitter Is Removed From Apple, Google Stores

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 26, 2022 2:39 PM | 3 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Musk's comments come after Apple Senior Vice President Phil Schiller recently deleted his Twitter account.
  • A former Twitter official said that the company risks being expelled from Apple and Google's app stores.
After Twitter CEO Elon Musk floated the idea of providing general amnesty to suspended accounts on Twitter, he is now saying that he would make an alternative phone if Apple Inc AAPL and Alphabet Inc's GOOGL Google decide to remove the social media platform from the App store and Google Play.

In response to Liz Wheeler's tweets asking whether Musk would make his smartphone if Apple and Google boot Twitter, Musk said that he would make an alternative phone. 

Following Musk's response, Wheeler started a poll asking people if they would use a "tELONphone."

At the time of writing, the poll gathered 51.7% of people saying yes and 48.3% saying no. 

Musk's tweet garnered quick attention on the social media platform. 

One Twitter user asked if Musk could make phones affordable. 

One follower said the Tesla phone is already in development. 

Another user said Musk is ready to address any upcoming challenges facing Twitter. 

Musk's comments come after Apple Senior Vice President Phil Schiller recently deleted his Twitter account. Schiller was on Twitter for 14 years. 

The former head of trust and safety at Twitter, Yoel Roth, said in a New York Times op-ed that Twitter risks being expelled from Apple and Google's app stores for not adhering to its guidelines. 

"Failure to adhere to Apple's and Google's guidelines would be catastrophic, risking Twitter's expulsion from their app stores and making it more difficult for billions of potential users to get Twitter's services. In addition, this gives Apple and Google enormous power to shape Twitter's decisions," Roth said. 

He also said that as he left Twitter, the calls from the app review teams had already begun. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

