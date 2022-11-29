Cramer Expects Dow's Outperformance To Last 'Longer' As Traders Chase 'Old-Fashioned, Profitable' Companies Amid Uncertainty

The Dow Industrials Average, a price-weighted average that tracks the performance of 30 blue-chip stocks, has outperformed the broader S&P 500 Index and the tech-weighted Nasdaq Composite Index in the year-to-date period.

What Happened: This Dow’s outperformance would continue at least until January 2023 or a “lot longer,” CNBC’s “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer said on Monday. The stock picker outlined five reasons for the deduction.

Recent data points that showed a let-up in inflationary pressure and the dovish Federal Open Market Committee minutes have cemented expectations that the Fed can pull off a soft landing.

See Also: Bear Market? Resilient Investors Thronged Stock Market This Year Despite Mayhem, Shows Data

Cramer expects several cyclical stocks in the Dow 30 Index to benefit from the bipartisan infrastructure bill and CHIPS Act.

Supply chain problems faced by Dow 30 companies have appeared to ease.

The recent modest retreat in the dollar is positive for the companies that constitute the index, given their large international exposure.

Many Dow 30 divided stocks stand to benefit from the easing seen in long-term rates.

Being "Old-Fashioned" Is Good? The primary reason why the Dow has fared better than the other two major averages is that it’s full of “old-fashioned, profitable” companies that return cash to shareholders, Cramer said.

As opposed to the Dow, the S&P has a mix of both older names and newer ones, speculative companies and the Nasdaq Composite is dominated by the latter category, he added.

Top year-to-date performers among the Dow components are oil stock Chevron Corp. CVX and healthcare company Merck & Co Inc. MRK. These two stocks were up roughly 52% and 41%, respectively, for the period.

On the flip side, Intel Corp. INTC, Salesforce Inc. CRM and Walt Disney Company DIS were the biggest decliners.

