Hot Take On Twitter: Tech Expert Has Evidence To Prove Some Former Employees Are 'Time Travelers'

Elon Musk's Twitter was the talk of the town, and a tech tweeter ignited the flames by saying some former employees "traveled to the future to steal the great inventions" from Musk's highly-ambitious plans, it was reported in November 2022.

What Happened: Jane Manchun Wong shared a series of tweets about different features that some former Twitter employees worked on. These features include encrypted DMs and long-format tweets that Musk plans to make the signature part of his Twitter 2.0.

Jane also took a jibe at the "concept of video" by calling it the unique invention of Twitter 2.0.

Why It's Important: Since taking command of the microblogging site, Musk has faced the wrath of Twitter users for bringing changes like monetizing the Blue verification badge.

Some advertisers are also unhappy with Musk's leadership and said his takeover has significantly increased "hate speech" on the platform.

Meanwhile, Musk seems unruffled by these negative comments and continues to state that he is fighting for free speech in the U.S.

This story was originally published on Nov. 28, 2022.

