Disney Brings Back Bob Iger As CEO, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Cuts By The Most Accurate Analysts

The Walt Disney Company DIS said Robert A. Iger is returning to lead the company as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.
Iger, who spent more than four decades at the company, including 15 years as its CEO, has agreed to serve as Disney’s CEO for two years. He succeeds Bob Chapek, who has stepped down from his position.
Disney shares gained 6.3% to close at $97.58 on Monday.
Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the retailer in the recent period.
- MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson upgraded rating from Market Perform to Outperform on November 21, 2022, with a price target of $120. This analyst sees around 23% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 66%.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Brett Feldman reiterated a Buy rating on the stock on November 9, 2022, but cut the price target from $137 to $118. This analyst sees around 21% upside in the company’s stock but has an accuracy rate of just 34%.
- JP Morgan’s analyst Philip Cusick maintained an Overweight rating on the company’s stock on November 9, 2022, but cut the price target from $145 to $135. Cusick sees around 38% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 51%.
- Rosenblatt’s analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Buy rating on the stock on November 9, 2022, but slashed the price target from $134 to $120. Crockett sees around 23% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 52%.
- Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Mitchelson maintained an Outperform rating on the stock on November 9, 2022, but slashed the price target from $157 to $126. Mitchelson sees around 29% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 68%.
