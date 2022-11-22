Disney Brings Back Bob Iger As CEO, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Cuts By The Most Accurate Analysts

The Walt Disney Company DIS said Robert A. Iger is returning to lead the company as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Iger, who spent more than four decades at the company, including 15 years as its CEO, has agreed to serve as Disney’s CEO for two years. He succeeds Bob Chapek, who has stepped down from his position.

Disney shares gained 6.3% to close at $97.58 on Monday.

