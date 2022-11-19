These Six Countries Winning 2022 World Cup Could Net Bettors Six Figure Profits

The 2022 World Cup games kick off on Nov. 20 with 32 teams competing to win the tournament. Two bettors will be paying close attention to the games, with bets that could pay out six-figure profits.

What Happened: Bettors around the world are placing wagers on who they think will win the 2022 World Cup. Six bettors have placed large wagers on the outright winner of the tournament and will likely be watching the games that air on Fox FOXFOXA.

One bettor placed a wager of $150,000 with BetMGM, a joint venture between MGM Resorts International MGM and Etain plc GMVHY, on Brazil to win the 2022 World Cup. With odds of +400 on Brazil winning at the time of the bet, the bet would pay out $750,000 and net a profit of $600,000.

Another bettor could net a profit of over $550,000 from a single $25 bet if France wins the 2022 World Cup.

A bettor placed a $26 wager on a parlay that included seven legs involving multipl. To win the profit of $557,770.91, all seven legs need to hit, including France winning.

The previous legs that were all hit were:

AC Milan winning the Italian Series A at odds of +130

Colorado Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup at odds of +400

Golden State Warriors winning the NBA Championship at odds of +650

Kansas winning the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship at odds of +280

Manchester City winning the English Premier League at odds of -220

Los Angeles FC winning the MLS Cup at odds of +500

The odds for France to win were +650 when the bet was placed.

Other big bets with BetMGM outside the two mentioned above include:

$1,000 on the USA to win the World Cup to payout $100,000 profit on odds of +10000

$1,000 on Serbia to win the World Cup to payout $100,000 profit on odds of +10000

$2,500 on Canada to win the World Cup to payout $625,000 profit on odds of +25000

$14,000 on Denmark to win the World Cup to payout $392,000 profit on odds of +2800

What’s Next: Brazil is now listed as the favorite at many sportsbooks, including BetMGM where they have odds of +350.

Brazil has the most World Cup titles in the history of the tournament, with five. Brazil last won the tournament in 2002.

France won the 2018 World Cup, but was knocked out of the 2020 Euro in the Round of 16 despite being the favorite. The country is also missing two key players in N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba who are out of the World Cup with injuries.

The U.S. missed out on the 2018 World Cup after not qualifying for the tournament. The U.S. playing this year and sports betting becoming legal in more states in the past four years are expected to provide a boost to sportsbooks, with over $1 billion estimated to be bet in the U.S. on the 2022 World Cup.

BetMGM said they are seeing a lot of wagers on favorites Brazil and Argentina to win the 2022 World Cup. Two other countries are also being heavily bet in the U.S.

“BetMGM bettors are also backing the USA and Mexico heavily,” BetMGM Sports Trader Seamus Magee said.

The current favorites for the 2022 World Cup with BetMGM at the time of writing are:

Brazil: +350

Argentina: +500

France: +700

England: +800

Spain: +800

Germany: +1000

Netherlands: +1200

