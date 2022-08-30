Trump Lashes Out At FBI After Zuckerberg's Hunter Biden Comments: Says Should Be Reinstated As President 'Immediately'

Nearly two years after the completion of the 2020 U.S. presidential polls and shortly ahead of the mid-term elections, former President Donald Trump has issued a yet another ultimatum concerning the results of the election.

What Happened: In an intense post on Truth Social, Trump sought either his reinstatement as the president or holding fresh elections "immediately," a screenshot of the post shared by Georgia Public Broadcasting journalist Stephen Fowler on Twitter showed.

His outburst came after Meta Platforms, Inc.’s META Mark Zuckerberg said in an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast that Facebook was approached by the Federal Bureau of Investigation before the Hunter Biden laptop story broke, instructing it to be vigilant.

Zuckerberg had said that Facebook did not suppress the news but sent it for fact-checking, and this temporarily constrained the distribution of the news.

Referring to the disclosure, Trump alleged the FBI buried the story before the election, realizing that if it wasn’t done before the election, he would have "easily won" the election.

“This is massive FRAUD & ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before in our country,” the ex-president said in the post.

As a remedy, he called upon to declare the “rightful winner” or at least declare the election as “irreparably compromised” and hold a new election, immediately.

Why It’s Important: Trump’s latest allegations against the FBI comes against the backdrop of the federal agency searching his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida for classified documents he may have taken when he stepped down from office.

The U.S. Department of Justice is on the cusp of filing a lawsuit against Trump over these allegations. Legal experts see increasing odds of the former president being indicted.

Meanwhile, the FBI, the investigative arm of the DoJ, is investigating Biden’s business activities. CNN reported in late July that the probe is reaching a critical juncture, with investigators weighing the possibility of bringing charges against the son of U.S. President Joe Biden.