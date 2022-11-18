Man Stumbles On 'Alien-Like' Sea Creature On UK Beach: Finds Out Its A 'Delicacy' In Portugal And Spain

A man, walking his dog along a Welsh beach, stumbled upon an ‘alien-like’ creature, which, he later found out was worth around £4,000 ($4765).

What Happened: Dave McGirr, who was strolling on the beach, discovered thousands of "extraordinary" white-shelled creatures clinging to a tree trunk washed up on the shores of a Wales town.

As a photographer, his first instinct was to snap the "peculiar" driftwood castaways on camera. He then googled it and came to know "they are gooseneck barnacles, described as rare ‘alien-like’ sea creatures," he said, according to Wales Online.

"They are said to be a delicacy, selling for more than £80 ($95) a kilo," he added.

The report noted that the rare species of barnacles are a delicacy in European countries such as Portugal and Spain and are known as percebes. Export prices of up to £300 per kilo have been reported, added the report.

"They have tiny tentacles that reach out from their shells. I've never tried eating them and, having now seen them, I'm not sure I'd want to try," McGirr said, describing the ‘alien-like' sea creature as "small octopuses, or squid" when you get closer to them.

McGirr's photo on the internet drew a slew of reactions, with one of the users saying, "Aliens have landed!!"

