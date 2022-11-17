Cat Comforting Crying Owner Melts Netizens' Hearts: 'If Only All Humans Had Half The Perceptivity…'

A viral clip on Twitter showing the bond between a cat and its keeper is winning netizens' hearts.

What Happened: An eight-second clip gaining popularity on the social media platform shows a man visibly sad and in tears. And soon after, when the cat senses his sadness, it climbs up on the owner’s chest and tries to comfort the man.

The cat looks at him, gently places its little paw on his face, and hugs the owner. Both of them then cuddle up and snuggle together.

Nothing gonna change..