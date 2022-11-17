Pokemon Go Creator Niantic Unveils Prototype Of AR Headset Powered By Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1

Niantic, the company behind the Pokemon Go AR game, has unveiled a prototype of its outdoor augmented reality, or AR, headset.

What Happened: During the 2022 Snapdragon Summit, Niantic, which became independent in 2015 as part of Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL reorganization, showed off the "latest iteration" of its outdoor AR headset reference design, reported 9To5Google.

The AR headset reference design powered by Qualcomm's QCOM Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 has hidden cameras and lenses on each side.

Niantic paid significant attention to users' feedback and identified five critical requirements, including comfort. The Pokemon Go creator aims to keep the device weight under 250 grams to ensure "long play sessions" that last 1-2 hours. It also offers a wireless design enhancing users' gaming experience.

Why It's Important: Niantic isn't the only company making waves in the AR/VR headset category.

Tim Cook-led Apple Inc. AAPL will also reportedly start production of its mixed-reality headset in March 2023.

In October, Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. META also launched its VR headset Quest Pro at $1500.

Palmer Luckey, the founder of virtual reality company Oculus, is also working on a new VR headset that he says can kill a person in reality if they die in the game.

