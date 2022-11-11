ñol

NVIDIA To $225? Plus Raymond James Cuts PT On This Stock By 81%

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
November 11, 2022 9:19 AM | 1 min read
  • Oppenheimer cut the price target on NVIDIA Corporation NVDA from $250 to $225. Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. NVIDIA shares rose 0.9% to $158.86 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James cut the price target for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. JNCE from $16 to $3. Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Outperform. Jounce Therapeutics shares fell 41.2% to close at $1.17 on Thursday.
  • Jefferies cut the price target on Outbrain Inc. OB from $6.5 to $4. Outbrain shares jumped 17.3% to close at $4.40 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James slashed the price target for NeoGenomics, Inc. NEO from $15 to $12. NeoGenomics shares rose 2.6% to $10.34 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc slashed the price target for STERIS plc STE from $240 to $210. STERIS shares gained 5.2% to close at $169.27 on Thursday.
  • Piper Sandler boosted the price target on Wix.com Ltd. WIX from $78 to $80. Wix.com shares gained 0.4% to $84.00 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink cut the price target on Landos Biopharma, Inc. LABP from $3 to $2. Landos Biopharma shares jumped 17.4% to close at $0.27 on Thursday.

