Elon Musk Goes After Twitter Verified Profiles — Will You Pay $20 A Month For A 'Blue Badge?'

Tesla Inc.'s TSLA CEO, Elon Musk, after taking over Twitter Inc, said the microblogging site is working on "revamping" the blue badge verification process.

What Happened: The world’s richest man, in a tweet on Monday, said the platform will be making changes in the verification process, and that might take away the current verified users' blue badge.

“The whole verification process is being revamped right now," Musk tweeted, replying to a user's complaint that his verification was denied four to five times despite having a significant number of followers.

Twitter is planning to monetize the coveted blue check mark used for verifying the identity of its account holder, according to people familiar with the matter, reported Reuters, citing Platformer.

See Also: Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter: Who's In Charge, Who's Gone And What Happens To The Stock?

If the project moves forward, users would have to subscribe to Twitter Blue at $4.99 a month or lose their "verified" badges.

'Chief Twit' is yet to make a final decision. The project could still be discarded, but the report noted that the verification would likely become a part of Twitter Blue.

Why It's Important: Twitter might increase the subscription price for Twitter Blue from $4.99 to $19.99 a month, reported The Verge citing internal correspondence seen by them.

Musk has reportedly given employees working on this paid verification project an ultimatum to meet the deadline of Nov. 7 to launch the feature or pack up and leave.

If the revisions are implemented, verified users would have 90 days to pay for the subscription or lose their blue checkmark.

Read Next: Elon Musk Responds After Pranksters Posing As Laid-Off Twitter Employees Fool Media Outlets

Photo courtesy: Steve Jurvetson on Flickr