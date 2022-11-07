Oops! Elon Musk's Twitter Reportedly Wants Some People Back After Firing Them

Twitter is reportedly asking some of the thousands of workers it fired to come back to work after the company fired thousands en-masse on Friday.

What Happened: The Elon Musk-led company is asking some staff members to return as they were laid off by mistake, reported Bloomberg, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Others were let go before the social media company's management took into consideration that they may be needed to build features envisioned by Musk, according to Bloomberg sources.

Platformer writer Casey Newton tweeted apparent excerpts from the social media company’s Slack, which pointed to the company needing help for Android and iOS mobile operating systems.

"I'll do some research but if any of you who have been in contact with folks who might come back and who we think will help us, please nominate tomorrow before 4 — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) November 6, 2022

Twitter did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment on the development.

See Also: How To Invest In Tech Startups

Why It Matters: Twitter is currently staffed by 3,700 employees and Musk has been pushing them to ship new features, reported Bloomberg.

The platform rolled out $8 subscriptions for its blue-tick verification over the weekend. Post the announcement, Musk said on the platform that the company would soon introduce long-form text to tweets.

Musk justified the mass layoffs by saying Twitter was losing over $4 million a day and there was "no choice." He said everyone fired was offered 3 months of severance.



Read Next: After Musk’s Mass Twitter Layoffs, Zuckerberg Reportedly Planning Similar Cuts At Meta This Week