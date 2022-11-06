ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Yamana Gold, Gaucho Group: Why These 5 Stocks Are Pulling Investor Eyeballs Today

by Bhavik Nair, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 6, 2022 8:18 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Apple has warned it anticipates lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max shipments due to China COVID-19 curbs.
  • State Farm said in a lawsuit that Amazon used patented tech that belongs to State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.
  • Gaucho Group’s 1-for-12 reverse stock split came into effect on Friday.
Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Yamana Gold, Gaucho Group: Why These 5 Stocks Are Pulling Investor Eyeballs Today

Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Friday but closed the weak lower. The non-farm payrolls increased by 261,000 in October, the smallest gain since December 2020. However, the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%. All eyes now turn towards the consumer price inflation due later in the new week. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention today:

1. Apple Inc AAPL: Apple on Sunday warned it anticipates lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max shipments as against its previous expectations as COVID-19 restrictions temporarily affected production at an assembly facility in Zhengzhou, China. Shares of the iPhone maker closed 0.19% lower on Friday. Apple is also working on a project to simplify the “Hey Siri” trigger phrase, reported Bloomberg.

Also Read: Investing For Beginners

2. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of the EV maker were down over 3% on Friday. The company’s China sales slowed in October with the company having sold 71,704 made-in-China, or MIC, cars in October, down 13.8% from 83,135 cars sold in September.

3. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN: State Farm has said in a Delaware federal court lawsuit that Amazon used patented technology that belongs to State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co for developing elder-care services for its virtual-assistant software Alexa, reported Reuters. Shares of Amazon closed 1.88% higher on Friday.

4. Yamana Gold Inc AUY: Yamana is in the spotlight after two Canadian mining companies, Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM, joined hands for an unsolicited $4.8 billion offer to break up an earlier merger agreement with South Africa’s Gold Fields Ltd., reported Bloomberg. Shares of Yamana closed 19.85% higher on Friday.

5. Gaucho Group Holdings Inc VINO: Gaucho Group’s 1-for-12 reverse stock split came into effect on Friday. As a result of the reverse stock split, every 12 shares of the company's common stock have been reclassified into one new share of common stock. Shares of the company closed 2.33% lower on Friday at $1.88.

Read Next: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Q3 Operating Earnings Climb 20% Year-Over-Year But Slip 16% From Q2

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Alexaelectric vehiclesEVsiPhoneSIRINewsGuidanceRetail SalesStock SplitTop StoriesMarketsTech