Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Yamana Gold, Gaucho Group: Why These 5 Stocks Are Pulling Investor Eyeballs Today

Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Friday but closed the weak lower. The non-farm payrolls increased by 261,000 in October, the smallest gain since December 2020. However, the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%. All eyes now turn towards the consumer price inflation due later in the new week. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention today:

1. Apple Inc AAPL: Apple on Sunday warned it anticipates lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max shipments as against its previous expectations as COVID-19 restrictions temporarily affected production at an assembly facility in Zhengzhou, China. Shares of the iPhone maker closed 0.19% lower on Friday. Apple is also working on a project to simplify the “Hey Siri” trigger phrase, reported Bloomberg.

2. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of the EV maker were down over 3% on Friday. The company’s China sales slowed in October with the company having sold 71,704 made-in-China, or MIC, cars in October, down 13.8% from 83,135 cars sold in September.

3. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN: State Farm has said in a Delaware federal court lawsuit that Amazon used patented technology that belongs to State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co for developing elder-care services for its virtual-assistant software Alexa, reported Reuters. Shares of Amazon closed 1.88% higher on Friday.

4. Yamana Gold Inc AUY: Yamana is in the spotlight after two Canadian mining companies, Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM, joined hands for an unsolicited $4.8 billion offer to break up an earlier merger agreement with South Africa’s Gold Fields Ltd., reported Bloomberg. Shares of Yamana closed 19.85% higher on Friday.

5. Gaucho Group Holdings Inc VINO: Gaucho Group’s 1-for-12 reverse stock split came into effect on Friday. As a result of the reverse stock split, every 12 shares of the company's common stock have been reclassified into one new share of common stock. Shares of the company closed 2.33% lower on Friday at $1.88.

