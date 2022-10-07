Google Bets Big On Pixel 7 Phones To Take On Apple And Samsung — Reportedly Looking At 'Largest-Ever Launch Order'

Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google is reportedly preparing for its "largest-ever launch order" for mobile phones, following the release of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

What Happened: Google launched the next-generation Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro on Thursday. Following the launch, Google has asked its suppliers to produce more than eight million units of its Pixel 7 range, according to Nikkei Asia. Google has also informed suppliers that it aims to double its smartphone sales for 2023 compared to this year, the report said, citing sources.

In order to increase that numbers further, Google appears to be looking for a budget Pixel device, which, the report says, would debut early next year.

Why It's Important: Google is trying to firmly establish its place in the global smartphone market. Industry observers are optimistic about the reception to its Pixel 7 series, which comes with several cutting-edge features, according to the report.

Data from research firm Canalys also revealed that in the second quarter of 2022, global smartphone shipments reached their lowest level in two years.

After launching the Pixel 6 range, Google sold 6.2 million units in the second half of 2021 and the first half of 2022, said the Nikkei report, citing Canalys. Despite that, Google fell short of its contemporaries such as Apple Inc. AAPL and Samsung SSNLF in terms of smartphone sales. Last year, while Samsung shipped 272 million units of Android smartphones, Apple sold 235.7 million iPhones, said Nikkei, citing market researcher IDC.

