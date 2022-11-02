Putin Won't Use Nuclear Weapons On Ukraine, Says Boris Johnson: 'He'd Be Crazy To Do So'

Former U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson said he doesn't think Vladimir Putin will use tactical nuclear weapons in his war against Ukraine.

What Happened: Russian President Putin would be ‘crazy' if he decides to use nukes in Kyiv, Johnson told Sky News in an interview.

"I don't think he will, he'd be crazy to do so," Johnson said.

Putin "would immediately tender Russia's resignation from the club of civilized nations" if he decides to use nuclear weapons, Johnson said.

The former top leader of London said it would be a "total disaster" for Moscow, which would be put into a "cryogenic economic freeze," and Putin would "lose a lot of the middle ground of global tacit acquiescence that he's had."

U.K's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also warned of consequences against Moscow if it uses nuclear weapons. Putin "should be clear that for the U.K. and our allies, any use at all of nuclear weapons would fundamentally change the nature of this conflict. There would be severe consequences for Russia," reported Sky News.

Meanwhile, last week, U.S. President Joe Biden came down heavily on his Russian president after the latter denied having any intentions of using nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war.

While questioning whether Putin was sincere in saying he has no intention of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, Biden said, "If he has no intention, why's he keep talking about it?"

"He's been very dangerous in how he's approached this. He can end this all. Get out of Ukraine," Biden added.

