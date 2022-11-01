Jeff Bezos Again Overtaken By Indian Energy Tycoon On Rich List In Battle Of Billionaires

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani once again reclaimed the world's 3rd richest person title with a $1.37 billion gain on Tuesday.

What Happened: Indian business tycoon surpassed Amazon Inc. AMZN founder Jeff Bezos in the world's rich list on Tuesday to gain the title.

Adani bounced back to the spot he first conquered on Aug. 30 after the recent rally in the Indian stock market shot his wealth past $126 billion.

Defying the global cues, the Indian stock market in the past quarter saw a massive rally, with Sensex — an index of 30 well-established and financially sound companies — rallying over 15%.

At the same, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a series of ups and down due to ring inflation in the U.S.

While Adani gained over a billion in a day on Nov. 1, at the same time, Bezos lost nearly $1.02 billion as Amazon's shares declined about a percent on Monday and more than 15% in the past week. This may not be a special day for Adani, who has added $49.4 billion to his wealth this year, the highest amount for anyone on Bloomberg's list of the world's 500 wealthiest people.

The surge in Adani's wealth placed the billionaire in the third spot behind Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault, who is currently the world's second richest man with a wealth of $138 billion, and Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk, who holds the top position with enormous $203 billion fortune.

