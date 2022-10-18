ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'

by Navdeep Yadav, Benzinga Staff Writer 
October 18, 2022 3:49 AM | 3 min read
World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'

Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels.

What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.

"Indeed, with all these stories, the group had a plane and we sold it," Arnault said on the LVMH-owned radio station. "The result now is that no one can see where I go because I rent planes when I use private planes," he added.

See Also: Elon's Mom: Stop Being Mean To My 'Genius' Son! BBC Show Showers Tesla CEO With Flattery

This comes after Arnault's private jet became a hot subject in France over the summer, with many lawmakers proposing to ban or tax privately-owned planes.

"It's time to ban private jets," Julien Bayou, the National Secretary of the Greens, said in August, reported Financial Times. "It's the measure that would penalize the smallest number of people for the biggest and most immediate impact in favor of the climate."

Some Twitter users also tracked the flights of the French billionaire, including two top accounts — I Fly Bernard and Bernard's Airplane. The two accounts, created over the past six months, have a combined following of nearly 100,000.

One of the Twitter accounts lamented the fact that the LVMH jet had ceased to be registered in France. "Still no word from either Bernard Arnault or LVMH on the subject of private jets," Bernard's Airplane wrote on Sept. 10. "So Bernard, are you hiding?"

Arnault is currently the second richest person in the world, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He has a net worth of almost $1337 billion, next only to Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk.

Musk has also expressed concerns with social media accounts tracking and publishing information about his private trips.

The world's richest person faced a severe backlash on social media after he traveled from San Jose to San Francisco by a private jet, which took just nine minutes. People said he could have made the same trip in an hour by train or car. The trip was exposed by an enterprising teenager who created a bot to follow Musk's movements.

Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.

Photo by Jérémy Barande on Wikimedia

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Bernard ArnaultEurasiaNewsGlobal