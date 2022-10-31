Elon Musk Hints Twitter Could Aim At TikTok's Social Media Dominance Under His Leadership

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk has hinted at plans to bring back Twitter Inc.'s long-defunct short video app Vine and make it better than the ByteDance-owned TikTok.

What Happened: On Monday, Musk conducted a poll on Twitter, asking users if he should bring back Vine. At the time of writing, 1,606,555 people had voted, with 70.5% saying yes.

Bring back Vine? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

Jason Toff, Vine’s former boss, agrees with the majority and thinks shutting it down was a "mistake."

Absolutely. As the former Head of Vine (and a human with half a brain), I can assure you it was a mistake to shut it down. — Jason Toff (@jasontoff) October 31, 2022

Musk also responded to a user who said that if Vine competed with TikTok, it would be "hilarious."

What could we do to make it better than TikTok? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

Why It's Important: In 2012, Twitter bought Vine and helped emerging internet stars get noticed by a wider audience. Eventually, those creators left the platform over disagreements and compensation issues, and Twitter shut down the short-video app in 2016.

The following year, ByteDance acquired Musical.ly and later combined it with its short-video service TikTok, according to Bloomberg.

Earlier in April, it was reported that TikTok's advertisement revenues are likely to surpass the combined revenues of Twitter and Snap Inc. SNAP.

