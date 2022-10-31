ñol

Elon Musk Hints Twitter Could Aim At TikTok's Social Media Dominance Under His Leadership

by Ananya Gairola, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 31, 2022 3:29 AM | 2 min read
Elon Musk Hints Twitter Could Aim At TikTok's Social Media Dominance Under His Leadership

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk has hinted at plans to bring back Twitter Inc.'s long-defunct short video app Vine and make it better than the ByteDance-owned TikTok

What Happened: On Monday, Musk conducted a poll on Twitter, asking users if he should bring back Vine. At the time of writing, 1,606,555 people had voted, with 70.5% saying yes. 

See Also: Elon Musk Responds After Pranksters Posing As Laid-Off Twitter Employees Fool Media Outlets

Musk also responded to a user who said that if Vine competed with TikTok, it would be "hilarious."

Why It's Important: In 2012, Twitter bought Vine and helped emerging internet stars get noticed by a wider audience. Eventually, those creators left the platform over disagreements and compensation issues, and Twitter shut down the short-video app in 2016. 

The following year, ByteDance acquired Musical.ly and later combined it with its short-video service TikTok, according to Bloomberg. 

Earlier in April, it was reported that TikTok's advertisement revenues are likely to surpass the combined revenues of Twitter and Snap Inc. SNAP.  

Read Next: Elon Musk Goes After Twitter Verified Profiles — Will You Pay $20 A Month For A 'Blue Badge?'

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Consumer TechElon MuskTikTokVineNewsSocial MediaTechMediaGeneral