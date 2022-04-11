 Skip to main content

TikTok Revenue Set To Surpass Twitter, Snap Revenue Combined
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2022 4:48pm   Comments

  • Video-sharing app TikTok's advertisement revenue is likely to triple in 2022 to over $11 billion, Reuters reports quoting Insider Intelligence.
  • TikTok's revenue will likely surpass the combined sales of its rivals, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP).
  • Nearly $6 billion, or more than half, of 2021's ad revenue will likely come from the U.S., despite regulatory concerns over user data from the U.S. passing on to China.
  • Also Read: Facebook Continues To Lose Out On User Time; Netherlands Data Center Plans Face Opposition
  • ByteDance Ltd's TikTok is a leading social media app with over 1 billion active users.
  • Twitter will likely generate $5.58 billion and Snapchat $4.86 billion in advertising revenue for 2022, with the combined value lagging the $11 billion projected for TikTok.
  • Price Action: TWTR shares closed higher by 1.67% at $47 on Monday.
  • Photo by livier-bergeron via unsplash

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs TikTokNews Guidance Top Stories Tech

