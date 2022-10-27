Wingstop To Rally Around 13%? Plus This Analyst Cuts PT On Cano Health By 50%

- Wedbush boosted the price target on Wingstop Inc. WING from $157 to $177. Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Wingstop shares rose 0.8% to $156.66 on Thursday.
- SVB Leerink cut the price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO from $590 to $555. SVB Leerink analyst Puneet Souda maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares fell 0.1% to $502.76 on Thursday.
- Atlantic Equities cut the price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY from $87 to $85. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares rose 0.8% to $75.01 on Thursday.
- DA Davidson lowered the price target for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. USNA from $57 to $49. USANA Health shares fell 1.6% to $55.93 on Thursday.
- Barclays raised the price target for Pinduoduo Inc. PDD from $66 to $70. Pinduoduo shares rose 3.2% to $54.77 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley slashed the price target on Meta Platforms, Inc. META from $205 to $105. Meta shares fell 21.8% to $101.58 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse cut the price target on Cano Health, Inc. CANO from $10 to $5. Cano Health shares fell 3.9% to $3.67 on Thursday.
