LinkedIn Co-Founder Explains Musk, Trump Beef: Real Life Success Vs. Pretend TV Version

Entrepreneur and investor Reid Hoffman took to Twitter Inc TWTR to defend Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and call out former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: Hoffman, who is the co-founder of LinkedIn, calls Elon Musk’s story “a classic immigrant story” with the founding of several companies and being a leader in innovation.

“An entrepreneur with a real record of success. Started EV revolution with Tesla, resurrected US rocket industry with SpaceX, fighting climate change while promoting American innovation,” Hoffman said of Musk.

Trump recently took to Truth Social, a social media platform that is part of Trump Media & Technology Group, to criticize Musk and his walking away from the acquisition of Twitter. Trump Media & Technology Group is in the process of merging with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC.

Hoffman called out Trump in a recent post and his past history of failures.

“Trump, OTOH (on the other hand), is a spoiled rich kid who bankrupts everything he touches. Including the US economy. His career highlight was pretending to be a successful entrepreneur on a TV show, instead of being one in real life like Elon.”

Why It’s Important: Hoffman went on to say he supports entrepreneurs and investors who work to build a better future for America and the world, like Musk.

“Trump is such a stuck-in-the-past sore loser that he’d rather spread lies, incite insurrection and damage American democracy than admit he lost a fair election,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman said Trump is great as a grifter and references profiting from running money-losing casinos.

The LinkedIn co-founder goes on to also criticize Trump’s social media platform Truth Social, which is where he now resides after being banned from other platforms.

“And FWIW: Truth Social is another massive failure.”

Hoffman is a partner at Greylock Partners and serves on the board of directors for Microsoft Corporation MSFT, the company that acquired LinkedIn.

The comments from Hoffman show a leading entrepreneur supporting a fellow innovator and brushing aside the sharp criticism laid out by Trump against Musk.

Photo: Created with images from Gage Skidmore and Steve Jurvetson on Flickr