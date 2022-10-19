ñol

Amazon Braces For UK's Insurance Market With Latest Offering

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
October 19, 2022 7:55 AM | 1 min read
  • Amazon.com, Inc AMZN launched a portal for buying insurance in the U.K., challenging veteran price comparison sites.
  • Amazon launched a home insurance comparison service a week after Apple Inc AAPL announced new high-yield savings account with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc GS, the Financial Times reported.
  • Amazon already offers online payments, co-branded credit cards, gift cards, and installment-lending services, including a "buy now, pay later" partnership with Barclays PLC BCS in the U.K. 
  • Also Read: FTC Probed Visa and Mastercard For Anticompetitive Practices Involving Online Debit-Card Routing
  • In insurance, Amazon offers extended warranties for some products purchased through its online store and, in India, car insurance via a partnership with Acko
  • But launching an insurance aggregator in the U.K. could pave the way for a more expansive push into personal finance products in one of its largest markets outside the U.S. 
  • Amazon wants its portal to be a direct competitor to sites such as Moneysupermarket, Uswitch, Compare the Market, and GoCompare, although it currently only has three insurance providers.
  • The portal will allow customers to compare and purchase buildings and insurance from various providers without leaving its website.
  • The portal will also allow customers to review their providers.
  • Amazon will take a commission from each sale and ringfence the customer data collected from its other business units during the application. 
  • U.K.'s latest regulations prevent "price walking," a gradual increase in premiums when customers renew yearly.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.03% at $116.40 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo by christian wiediger via Unsplash

 

