Marten Transport, Silvergate Capital And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday

U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session.
- Silvergate Capital Corporation SI shares tumbled 21% to $55.98 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- FLJ Group Limited FLJ dropped 20% to $1.57.
- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. DFLI fell 20% to $7.66 after jumping 26% on Monday.
- D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS fell 12.5% to $5.41.
- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. SFBS dipped 12% to $76.47 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. VIGL dropped 11.8% to $13.26.
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. PTCT fell 10.4% to $49.06.
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics MLTX declined 9.4% to $8.56.
- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated PRLD dropped 9.3% to $5.95. Prelude Therapeutics received FDA clearance of IND for PRT3789.
- Marten Transport, Ltd. MRTN dropped 7.8% to $18.43 after reporting downbeat Q3 earnings.
