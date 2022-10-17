Renault's EV, Hybrid Rises To 40% Of Its Total Sales In Europe: Report

- French carmaker Renault ADR's RNLSY electric and hybrid vehicle sales in 2022 have almost doubled as a percentage of the brand's European sales.
- The automaker assured that it is well equipped to shift to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030, Reuters reported, citing Fabrice Cambolive, the brand's chief operating officer.
- In 2021, Renault's EVs constituted 25% of its European sales and around a third in the first half of 2022.
- "In Europe, we will be at 40% this year," said Fabrice Cambolive.
- The company will put out a plan to create a unit focused on electrification and software at its investor day in November.
- The recent surge in inflation has led to a fall in new vehicle orders.
- "For several months, we have observed a drop in orders on a European scale of around 20%", Cambolive added.
- Price Action: RNLSY shares closed lower by 2.33% at $5.88 on Friday.
