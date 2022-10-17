ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Renault's EV, Hybrid Rises To 40% Of Its Total Sales In Europe: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 17, 2022 6:08 AM | 1 min read
Renault's EV, Hybrid Rises To 40% Of Its Total Sales In Europe: Report
  • French carmaker Renault ADR's RNLSY electric and hybrid vehicle sales in 2022 have almost doubled as a percentage of the brand's European sales.
  • The automaker assured that it is well equipped to shift to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030, Reuters reported, citing Fabrice Cambolive, the brand's chief operating officer.
  • In 2021, Renault's EVs constituted 25% of its European sales and around a third in the first half of 2022.
  • "In Europe, we will be at 40% this year," said Fabrice Cambolive.
  • Also Read: Renault, Nissan Confirm Discussion About Future Of Alliance
  • The company will put out a plan to create a unit focused on electrification and software at its investor day in November.
  • The recent surge in inflation has led to a fall in new vehicle orders.
  • "For several months, we have observed a drop in orders on a European scale of around 20%", Cambolive added.
  • Also SeeNissan Sells Russian Assets To State
  • Price Action: RNLSY shares closed lower by 2.33% at $5.88 on Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMediaGeneral