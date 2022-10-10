Renault, Nissan Confirm Discussion About Future Of Alliance

- Renault ADR RNLSY is exploring several options on the future of its relationship with its Japanese partner, Nissan Motor Co Ltd NSANY.
- In a joint statement released Monday, the two automakers confirmed engaging in discussions around several initiatives.
- Some of the points in the discussions include an agreement on a set of strategic common initiatives across markets, products, and technologies.
- The talks include Nissan's consideration of investing in the new Renault EV entity, one of the strategic steps towards Nissan Ambition 2030.
- "The companies continue to drive structural improvements to ensure sustainable Alliance operations and governance," the statement added.
- "Any further communication will be done in due course by the Alliance members."
- Price Action: RNLSY shares closed higher by 5.26% at $6.00 on Friday.
- Photo Via Company
