Renault, Nissan Confirm Discussion About Future Of Alliance

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 10, 2022 7:05 AM | 1 min read
Renault, Nissan Confirm Discussion About Future Of Alliance
  • Renault ADR RNLSY is exploring several options on the future of its relationship with its Japanese partner, Nissan Motor Co Ltd NSANY.
  • In a joint statement released Monday, the two automakers confirmed engaging in discussions around several initiatives.
  • Some of the points in the discussions include an agreement on a set of strategic common initiatives across markets, products, and technologies.
  • Also ReadRenault Claims To Accomplish EV Goals Well In Advance
  • The talks include Nissan's consideration of investing in the new Renault EV entity, one of the strategic steps towards Nissan Ambition 2030.
  • "The companies continue to drive structural improvements to ensure sustainable Alliance operations and governance," the statement added.
  • "Any further communication will be done in due course by the Alliance members."
  • Price Action: RNLSY shares closed higher by 5.26% at $6.00 on Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

