Renault, Nissan Confirm Discussion About Future Of Alliance

Renault ADR RNLSY is exploring several options on the future of its relationship with its Japanese partner, Nissan Motor Co Ltd NSANY .

discussions around several initiatives. Some of the points in the discussions include an agreement on a set of strategic common initiatives across markets, products, and technologies.

The talks include Nissan's consideration of investing in the new Renault EV entity, one of the strategic steps towards Nissan Ambition 2030.

"The companies continue to drive structural improvements to ensure sustainable Alliance operations and governance," the statement added.

"Any further communication will be done in due course by the Alliance members."

Price Action: RNLSY shares closed higher by 5.26% at $6.00 on Friday.

RNLSY shares closed higher by 5.26% at $6.00 on Friday.

