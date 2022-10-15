Trump Aide Caught On Security Camera Moving Boxes At Mar-A-Lago

Security cameras at former President Donald Trump's residence, Mar-A-Lago, have captured footage of Trump's aide moving boxes out of a storage room, the New York Times reported.

The newspaper reported Trump's aide moved boxes before and after the Justice Department issued a subpoena asking to return all the government classified documents.

The Justice Department is investigating whether Trump kept National Security records after he left the White House and obstructed the government's repeated efforts to get them back.

The outlet reported that the Justice Department has spoken to Trump's aide Walt Nauta about handling his documents, but he is not cooperating with the investigations.

The FBI also interviewed Nauta several times before it raided Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8.

One of Trump's spokesmen told the NYT that the Biden administration was "colluding with the media through targeted leaks in an overt and illegal act of intimidation and tampering."

The Washington Post reported Trump directed an employee to move boxes at Mar-a-Lago, but it is unclear whether that employee was Nauta.

Last week, the National Archives said that some White House staff used non-official electronic systems to conduct official business that wasn't shared with their official electronic accounts.

It had been unable to obtain various other records from several former officials working in the Trump administration.

Late last year, former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann warned Trump of the potential legal consequences of not returning the government documents he took while in office.

In January, Trump returned to the National Archives 15 boxes of material he had taken from the White House, which included 184 classified documents.

Photo: Gage Skidmore on Flickr Creative Commons