Trump During Rally Says 'Weirdo' Mark Zuckerberg Came To White House For Dinner With Him 'Last Week'

Former President Donald Trump held a rally Saturday in Pennsylvania. Trump's event came just days after President Joe Biden visited the battleground state.

During his two-hour speech, he touched on various topics, including Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg. Trump said that the Meta CEO joined him for dinner at the White House "last week," although the former president hasn't been in the White House in January 2021.

Trump says Mark Zuckerberg came to the White House last week and kissed his ass pic.twitter.com/QT7zBHjedy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 4, 2022

"Last week, the weirdo — he's a weirdo — Mark Zuckerberg came to the White House, kissed my ass all night," Trump said during the speech.

Also Read: Why Former President Trump Security Advisor May Need To Hand Over Money Received For Attending Gala With Putin

Talking about his alleged conversation and mocking him further, Trump added, "'Sir, I'd love to have dinner, Sir. I'd love to have dinner. I'd love to bring my lovely wife.' All right, Mark, come on in. 'Sir, you're number one on Facebook. I'd like to congratulate you.' Thank you very much, Mark. I appreciate it."

Last year, Trump made similar comments about Zuckerberg following his suspension from Facebook. He said the executive "used to come to the White House to kiss [his] ass" and called Zuckerberg "sick" for deplatforming him.

Trump was in Pennsylvania to support senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano though he spent limited time promoting the candidates.

Photo: Courtesy of Anthony Quintano and Gage Skidmore on flickr