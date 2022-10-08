Trump Asked Aides About Ghislaine Maxwell Mentioning His Name: 'She Say Anything About Me?'

Former President Donald Trump once asked his aides if Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, had brought up his name after her arrest.

According to a book by the New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, in July 2020, during an Oval Office meeting, Trump asked his advisers … "You see that article in the [New York] Post today that mentioned me?"

"He kept going to silence. 'She say anything about me?'" Haberman wrote in the book, describing Trump's response to the news article.

In the book, "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America," Haberman mentioned that Trump was worried about an article published in Page Six about Maxwell's arrest on sex trafficking charges.

The article quoted Epstein associate Steve Hoffenberg saying, "Ghislaine thought she was untouchable – that she'd be protected by the intelligence communities she and Jeffrey helped with information: the Israeli intelligence services, and Les Wexner, who has given millions to Israel; by Prince Andrew, President Clinton and even by President Trump, who was well-known to be an acquaintance of her and Epstein's."

Trump was worried because his name was mentioned in the article, and he wondered if Maxwell would bring up his name during her trial.

In an interview in 2002, Trump told the New York Magazine that he had known Epstein for 15 years and described him as a "terrific guy."

"He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life," the magazine quoted Trump saying.

In 2019 a former Trump associate, George Houraney, told the New York Times that Trump had once partied with Epstein and around two dozen women at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

In 2021, Maxwell was found guilty of helping recruit teenage girls for late financier Epstein to abuse. Epstein died in August 2019.

In June, Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.

Photo: Gage Skidmore on flickr