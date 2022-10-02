National Archives Says It Still Doesn't Have All The Trump Administration Records

The National Archives and Records Administration has told the House Oversight Committee that certain presidential records from the former President Donald Trump's administration remain missing.

The National Archives has said that some White House staff used non-official electronic systems to conduct official business that wasn't shared with their official electronic accounts, according to the Wall Street Journal.

"While there is no easy way to establish absolute accountability, we do know that we do not have custody of everything we should," acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall wrote in a letter sent on Friday to the committee's chairwoman, Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.).

Wall added that the archives have been unable to obtain federal records related to "non-official electronic messaging accounts that were not copied or forwarded into their official electronic messaging accounts."

The National Archives also said in the letter that it had been unable to obtain various records from several former officials working in the Trump administration. However, it said that it would continue to pursue the return of similar types of presidential documents from former officials.

"Former President Trump and his senior staff have shown an utter disregard for the rule of law and our national security by failing to return presidential records as the law requires," The Wall Street Journal quoted Maloney saying in a statement.

"I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure that all presidential records from the Trump White House are returned to the government's custody and to make sure these abuses never happen again."

Late last year, former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann warned Trump of the potential legal consequences of not returning the government documents he took while in office.

In January, Trump returned to the National Archives 15 boxes of material he had taken from the White House, which included 184 classified documents.

Photo: Gage Skidmore on flickr