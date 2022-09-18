Lindsey Graham Called Trump A Liar, But The Ex-President Was Also 'A Lot Of Fun To Hang Out With'

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina called former President Donald Trump a liar and said he could kill people on his side.

According to an upcoming book, "The Divider: Trump in the White House 2017-2021," by journalists Susan Glasser and Peter Baker, Graham referred to Trump as a "lying motherf***er."

The advance copy of the book was obtained by The Independent.

However, Graham also said that Trump is a "lot of fun to hang out with," per the book.

In the book, Graham also told Glasser and Baker that "Trump could kill 50 on our side, and it wouldn't matter."

Graham's comment came in the wake of Trump's statement during the presidential campaign in 2016. At the time, Trump said he was so popular he "could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue, shoot somebody, and I wouldn't lose any voters."

TRUMP: I could stand in the middle of 5th ave, shoot somebody & I wouldn't lose any voters, it is incredible. pic.twitter.com/J1YusVK84A — Kylie Atwood (@kylieatwood) January 23, 2016

This is not the first time Trump is facing the ire of his allies. Trump's former White House strategist Steve Bannon once said, "Trump would say anything, he would lie about anything. He lies to win whatever exchange he [is] having at the moment."

Last week, the Department of Justice asked the court to stay its Sept. 5 ruling to allow further review of the classified documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Photo: Gage Skidmore on flickr