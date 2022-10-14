5 On-The-Money Stock Picks For October 13 From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.

Benzinga's Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Rick Patel

Analyst Firm: Raymond James

Raymond James Ratings Accuracy: 89%

89% Latest Rating: Initiated coverage with a Market Perform rating for Under Armour, Inc. UAA

Analyst: Bruno Amorim

Analyst Firm: Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs Ratings Accuracy: 81%

81% Latest Rating: Maintained a Neutral rating for Cosan S.A. CSAN , but lowered price target from $18.3 to $15.8

Analyst: Sidney Ho

Analyst Firm: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Ratings Accuracy: 81%

81% Latest Rating: Reiterated a Hold rating for Teradyne, Inc. TER , but cut the price target from $95 to $85.

Analyst: Joseph Osha

Analyst Firm: Guggenheim

Guggenheim Ratings Accuracy: 78%

78% Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating for Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC , but reduced the price target from $381 to $246

Analyst: Rohit Kulkarni