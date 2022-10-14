Stellantis Unit Agrees To Pay $5.6M In California Emissions Probe

- The state of California said a unit of Stellantis NV STLA, FCA U.S. will pay $5.6 million to resolve a violation of air quality regulations in California.
- The California Air Resources Board (CARB) said there were 30,600 vehicles involved in the settlement, including 2012 – 2018 model Ram 1500, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Dodge Durango.
- The vehicles involved, Reuters reported, were fitted with 5.7L gasoline engines that purportedly did not comply with emission standards.
- FCA will pay a $2.8 million civil penalty and $2.8 million to bring more electric school buses to schools in the South Coast Air Basin.
- FCA U.S. previously paid a $311 million civil penalty and paid over $183 million in compensation to more than 63,000 people as part of a class-action diesel lawsuit.
- The latest settlement is FCA’s second with California in the past four years.
- “This case is a perfect example of why CARB’s compliance testing is so important in protecting the state’s air quality and public health,” said CARB executive officer Steven Cliff.
- Price Action: STLA shares are trading lower by 0.57% at $12.23 in premarket on the last check Friday.
