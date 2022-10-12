ñol

Stellantis Opens Software Hub In India To Enhance Digital Support In Vehicle Production

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 12, 2022 11:17 AM | 1 min read
Stellantis Opens Software Hub In India To Enhance Digital Support In Vehicle Production
  • Stellantis NV STLA has opened a new software center in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India. The new center will employ approximately 500 people.
  • The new office will house state-of-the-art labs, including a next-generation acoustic lab tasked with the development of specific audio signatures as well as premium audio experiences for Stellantis vehicle owners worldwide.
  • The new site, the company’s second global innovation center in the country, aligns with its vision of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.
  • Also See: Stellantis Inks Deal For EV Battery Production
  • The facility, spread across 50,000 square feet, will serve as the primary development center for STLA SmartCockpit, a technology that’s key to Stellantis’ digital transformation strategy due to arrive in 2024.
  • The Bengaluru center will also play a crucial role in developing AI and ADAS technologies for STLA AutoDrive.
  • “Stellantis is proud to contribute to the age of software-defined vehicles,” said Yves Bonnefont, Stellantis Chief Software Officer.
  • Also ReadStellantis Targets Circular Economy Business Unit To Achieve €2B In Revenues By 2030
  • Price Action: STLA shares are trading higher by 0.42% at $11.86 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

