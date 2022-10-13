Elon Musk Says Starlink, SpaceX Faced 'Relentless Jamming, Cyberwar,' Courtesy Russia

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, who also heads SpaceX, said Thursday that Starlink faced “relentless jamming.”

What Happened: Musk’s comments came on Twitter in response to a user who asked Musk about Russian media claims that the country used the Tirada-2S satellite communications electronic jamming system against Starlink.

Starlink has faced relentless jamming attacks & SpaceX relentless cyberwar. So far, their success has been limited. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 13, 2022

Musk said, “Starlink has faced relentless jamming attacks & SpaceX relentless cyberwar. So far, their success has been limited.”

The entrepreneur was asked if Russia tried to hack and attack Starlink, to which he said, “Of course, this happens almost every day. They successfully destroyed Viasat in Ukraine several months ago.”

Of course, this happens almost every day. They successfully destroyed Viasat in Ukraine several months ago. https://t.co/xrrAMqfsZY — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 13, 2022

Musk also confirmed that some Starlink terminals were active in Iran — a country rocked by protests in recent days.

Why It Matters: On Thursday, Ukraine’s Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said Starlink was “quickly restored” despite Russia raining 100 cruise missiles on the war-torn nation.

Over 100 cruise missiles attacked energy and communications infrastructure. But with Starlink we quickly restored the connection in critical areas. Starlink continues to be an essential part of critical infrastructure. — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) October 12, 2022

Musk said in response to the minister, “You’re most welcome. Glad to support Ukraine.” He also shared a chart of growing Starlink data usage growth in Ukraine.

Starlink data usage growth in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/c4IWNwKwLR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 13, 2022

Thursday’s exchange with Fedorov was remarkably different from last week, when a Ukrainian diplomat asked Musk to “f**k off” after the Tesla CEO put out a provocative tweet polling his Twitter users on the likely outcome of the Russian invasion.

