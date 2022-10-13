ñol

Elon Musk Says Starlink, SpaceX Faced 'Relentless Jamming, Cyberwar,' Courtesy Russia

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
October 13, 2022 8:51 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Musk says Starlink data usage in Ukraine has grown since March 2022.
  • The entrepreneur interacted with a Ukrainian minister on Thursday on Twitter.
  • The Tesla CEO said some Starlink terminals are active in Iran.

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, who also heads SpaceX, said Thursday that Starlink faced “relentless jamming.”

What Happened: Musk’s comments came on Twitter in response to a user who asked Musk about Russian media claims that the country used the Tirada-2S satellite communications electronic jamming system against Starlink.

Musk said, “Starlink has faced relentless jamming attacks & SpaceX relentless cyberwar. So far, their success has been limited.”

The entrepreneur was asked if Russia tried to hack and attack Starlink, to which he said, “Of course, this happens almost every day. They successfully destroyed Viasat in Ukraine several months ago.”

Musk also confirmed that some Starlink terminals were active in Iran — a country rocked by protests in recent days.

Why It Matters: On Thursday, Ukraine’s Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said Starlink was “quickly restored” despite Russia raining 100 cruise missiles on the war-torn nation.

Musk said in response to the minister, “You’re most welcome. Glad to support Ukraine.” He also shared a chart of growing Starlink data usage growth in Ukraine.

Thursday’s exchange with Fedorov was remarkably different from last week, when a Ukrainian diplomat asked Musk to “f**k off” after the Tesla CEO put out a provocative tweet polling his Twitter users on the likely outcome of the Russian invasion.

