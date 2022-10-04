Ukraine Diplomat Asks Elon Musk To 'F**k Off,' Says Tesla Will Be Boycotted In The Country

Tesla Inc's TSLA CEO Elon Musk, who was once praised for restoring internet connectivity in Ukraine via Starlink satellites, is now drawing massive flak on social media, including Ukrainian officials.

What Happened: Musk on Monday faced backlash for a provocative tweet, polling his followers on what would be the most likely outcome of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Musk polled his more than 107 million followers on Twitter to determine whether they agreed with his four thoughts about how Russia and Ukraine would eventually come to a peace agreement. In the poll, he said the Ukrainian territory of Crimea, which Putin annexed by force in 2014, should be permanently given to Russia with a permanent water supply. Another said the four Ukrainian regions where Russia held sham referendums last month should be put to new referendums under the United Nations. The Tesla CEO's last suggestion to achieve peace is that “Ukraine remains neutral.”

Following this tweet, Ukraine's outgoing ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, sharply replied to Musk. "F**k off is my very diplomatic reply to you, Elon Musk," he said.

Fuck off is my very diplomatic reply to you @elonmusk — Andrij Melnyk (@MelnykAndrij) October 3, 2022

In a separate tweet, Melnyk added that "the only outcome is that now no Ukrainian will EVER buy your f...ing tesla crap. So good luck to you."

The only outcome ist that now no Ukrainian will EVER buy your f…ing tesla crap. So good luck to you .@elonmusk — Andrij Melnyk (@MelnykAndrij) October 3, 2022

Musk also drew fury from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who, in response to Tesla CEO’s tweet, posted another poll asking his followers if they liked a Musk who supported Ukraine or one who backed Russia.

