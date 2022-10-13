Twitter Seeks To Be More Aligned With Elon Musk On Permanent Ban Policy, But Trump Return Unlikely: Report

Twitter Inc TWTR is reportedly reviewing its permanent ban policies to bring moderation of its platform more in line with Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s point of view.

What Happened: The policy review began months ago and has yet to arrive at a conclusion, reported Financial Times, citing multiple people familiar with the situation.

Twitter is exploring if other content moderation tools could replace permanent bans for violation of certain policies, as per the report.

Changes to Twitter's policies are unlikely, however, to lead up to the return of former President Donald Trump to the platform, FT noted.

Why It Matters: Twitter staff are looking at areas where the company has imposed permanent bans in a disproportionate manner for supposedly lesser violations, such as spreading misinformation, reported FT.

Musk, who reactivated a deal to purchase Twitter, has said earlier that Trump's permanent ban would be reversed and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey shares his opinion on the matter.

On permanent bans, Musk said they should be “extremely rare and really reserved for…accounts that are bots or spam/scam accounts.”

Dorsey said in May that decisions over permanent bans should be reviewed and evolve as necessary, adding that he believed “permanent bans of individuals are directionally wrong.”

Price Action: On Wednesday, Twitter shares closed 0.3% lower at $49.93 in the regular session and rose 0.1% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

