Lululemon Athletica Has A Strong Case For Growth, Says Analyst

- Raymond James analyst Rick B. Patel initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU with a Strong Buy rating on the shares and a price target of $345.
- The analyst says Lululemon is one of the best qualities and highest margin names in Global Brands.
- Through the survey conducted by his team, Patel notes strong shopping behavior in the past three months, very healthy purchase intent for the holidays, and brand affinity.
- Also Read: Lululemon And ELF Beauty Stocks Are Looking Good For The Winter After 14,000 Teens Name Them Favorite Brands
- He added that Lululemon’s operating margin is likely to expand modestly on an annual basis, and the revenue should double from 2021 – 2026, in-line with its long-term plan.
- The drivers include quadrupling international, doubling digital, doubling men’s, growing core +LDD% and TAM expansion.
- The analyst cited Lululemon is already a fully DTC business (digital is 44% of total revenue).
- Beyond Women’s yoga pants, there is great progress being made as a dual-gender lifestyle brand, he added.
- The analyst also sees strong adoption for the LULU mobile app.
- The possible risks for the company include gross margin headwinds in the near term, elevated inventory in the Athletic category, and premium valuation.
- Price Action: LULU shares are trading higher by 0.16% at $295.98 on the last check Thursday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Apparel, Accessories & Luxury GoodsBriefsConsumer DiscretionaryAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetInitiationAnalyst RatingsGeneral