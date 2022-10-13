ñol

Halliburton To Jump Around 44%? This Analyst Slashes PT On Block By 26%

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 13, 2022 9:11 AM | 1 min read
Halliburton To Jump Around 44%? This Analyst Slashes PT On Block By 26%
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Halliburton Company HAL from $40 to $42. Halliburton shares rose 0.8% to close at $29.80 on Wednesday.
  • Truist Securities slashed the price target for Block, Inc. SQ from $115 to $85. Block shares rose 5% to close at $56.14 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD from $65 to $67. Gilead Sciences shares rose 0.4% to $65.62 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target on Ameresco, Inc. AMRC from $65 to $70. Ameresco shares fell 0.4% to close at $62.24 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital boosted the price target for PepsiCo, Inc. PEP from $165 to $170. PepsiCo shares rose 0.5% to $170.22 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: Delta Air Lines, Walgreens Boots Alliance And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

